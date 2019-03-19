TODAY'S PAPER
Records: FBI was probing Michael Cohen long before raid

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 6. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Newly released documents show the FBI was investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer for nearly a year before agents raided his home and office.

A search warrant released Tuesday shows the federal inquiry into Michael Cohen had been going on since July 2017 — far longer than had previously been known.

The FBI raided Cohen's Manhattan home and office last April and seized more than 4 million electronic and paper files.

A judge ordered the warrant released with redactions after media organizations including The Associated Press requested it be made public.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and making hush-money payments to two women who alleged they had extramarital affairs with Trump. He is expected to begin serving a 3-year prison sentence in May.

