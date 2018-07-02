President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who once said he would do anything to protect the president, says in an ABC News interview that he now puts "family and country first."

Michael Cohen also told George Stephanopoulos that he would defer to his new lawyer, Guy Petrillo, if federal prosecutors charge him with anything in their investigation. FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in April as part of a probe into his business dealings.

Cohen added that he is not a "villain of this story" and will "not be a punching bag" as part of anyone's "defense strategy."

Spent Saturday afternoon with @GStephanopoulos @abc (not on camera) interview for Monday’s @GMA. My silence is broken! pic.twitter.com/ed6WRYpvVA — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 2, 2018 In @GStephanopoulos' exclusive interview with Pres. Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Cohen stays mum on commitment to his longtime client: “To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter and my son, and this country have my first loyalty.” https://t.co/V7gE1FomMf pic.twitter.com/TPu7kkiOpJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 2, 2018

Cohen was Trump's longtime fixer and a key player in the Trump Organization. He spoke to Stephanopoulos in an off-camera interview over the weekend and the details were released on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday.