Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington on July 10, 2018. Credit: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department's decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

