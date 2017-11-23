TODAY'S PAPER
Flynn lawyers make a break with Trump team, source says

Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, joined by K.T.

Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, joined by K.T. McFarland, is shown in this photo taken on Feb. 1, 2017 in Washington. Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - A lawyer for former national security adviser Michael Flynn has told President Donald Trump's legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.

That's according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The decision could be a sign that Flynn is moving to cooperate with Mueller's investigation.

Defense lawyers routinely share information with each other. But it can become unethical to continue such communication if one of the potential targets is looking to negotiate a deal with prosecutors.

The New York Times first reported the decision.

Lawyers for Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

