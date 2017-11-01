This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Don't "tweet every thought," Michelle Obama tells youths

By The Associated Press
Former first lady Michelle Obama says words matter, particularly in an age where Twitter and other social media can be used like a weapon.

She addressed a summit of young leaders Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation. She says people shouldn't "tweet every thought" because "first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day."

The comments drew laughter from the crowd as Obama added she wasn't "talking about anybody in particular."

She says when people send a tweet, especially young people, they need to think it over, spell correctly and use good grammar.

Obama also talked about growing up on Chicago's South Side with working class parents who she says have kept her grounded.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to speak at the closing of the two-day event later Wednesday.

