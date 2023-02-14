Michigan State University police: Several wounded in shootings on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Multiple people were wounded in shootings Monday night at Michigan State University, police said.

On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, described as a “short male with a mask” and still at large.

"We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.

Police said victims were being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall, an academic building, on the East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It’s all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.