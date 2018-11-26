A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced the closure of major highways on Nov. 26, 2018.

A commuter walks to a bus stop as snow falls, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Chicago.

A boy shovels snow off the driveway of his family's home after a winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow in Round Lake, Illinois, Nov. 26, 2018.

A commuter walks to a bus stop as snow falls, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Chicago.

Morning commuters face the snow after exiting Union station in Chicago on Nov. 26, 2018.