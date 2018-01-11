TODAY'S PAPER
A lofty proposal: 'Marry Me' etched in snow, seen from above

A Minnesota man had his family's help etching out the big question with a snow blower in 25-foot-tall letters and a huge heart in the snow on the frozen lake.

Gavin Becker proposes to his long-time girlfriend Olivia

Gavin Becker proposes to his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. on Jan. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NEVIS, Minn. - An aviation student in northern Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing "Marry Me" in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.

Gavin Becker enlisted his family's help to pen the life-changing question using a snow blower on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis.

Ed Becker, Gavin's father, tells KARE-TV that it took about 4½ hours to create the 25-foot-tall (7.5-meter-tall) letters and a huge heart.

Gavin Becker, a University of North Dakota aviation student, then rented a plane and took his high-school sweetheart, Olivia Toft, for a trip over the lake Sunday.

Toft, realizing it was snow joke, told him "yes."

