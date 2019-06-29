TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
NewsNation

Hiker missing for a week in Calif. mountains survived by drinking creek water

Searchers have found Eugene Jo, a hiker who

Searchers have found Eugene Jo, a hiker who has been missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. — A hiker who was missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week was found Saturday and has apparently survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a creek, authorities said.

A helicopter crew found Eugene Jo, 73, in a canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains and hoisted him to safety, Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said.

The crew flew him to a hospital to be examined.

The Montrose Search and Rescue team tweeted that Jo was "walking and speaking" despite not having had eaten in at least five days. He survived by drinking water from a creek. Temperatures have been mild in the mountains.

Jo was hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot (2,438-meter) summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.

Taylor said more than 70 people were searching for him in the mountains Saturday.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

From left, Democratic presidential candidates author Marianne Williamson, 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search