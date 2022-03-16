TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Maryland man charged in sex abuse of Suffolk teen who was missing, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Maryland man has been arrested and arraigned on charges he sexually abused a teen who had gone missing from Suffolk County, according to police and court records.

Maryland State police said Kelvin Emanuel Granados-Sorto, 27, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was arrested Monday following an investigation that was begun after police were contacted by Suffolk County police detectives looking into the case of "a missing child." Due to the nature of the crime, police have confirmed few details of the investigation, but said the victim was a female teen.

Police have not detailed how Granados-Sorto met the girl or why Long Island investigators targeted him as a suspect.

In a statement on the Maryland State police website, police said: "Detectives believed based on evidence gathered over the course of their investigation that the missing child, who is known to Granados-Sorto, could be with the suspect."

Police said that troopers, with assistance from the FBI, served a warrant at the home of Granados-Sorto on Monday, at which time the teen was located. Granados-Sorto, who was not home at the time, was arrested when he returned to the residence "a short time later," police said in the statement.

Records show Granados-Sorto was transported to the Prince George's County Detention Center and held for arraignment. Online court records show Granados-Sorto was arraigned Monday and charged with sex abuse of a minor, which is a statutory charge.

It was not immediately clear if Granados-Sorto was represented by counsel and court records do not indicate whether or not he was remanded, though a police statement said he was being held without bail. Police said the case remained under investigation.

Suffolk police did not immediately comment on their role in that investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

News Photos and Videos

President Biden speaks about U.S. response to Russia's attack of Ukraine
Ukrainian Long Islanders have been watching, waiting and
Ukrainian LIers pray for peace, prepare for war
President Joe Biden appeared in Manhattan Thursday, saying
Biden calls on Congress for an additional $300M for community policing
Long Islanders react to the Supreme Court blocking
LIers react to Supreme Court rejecting vaccine mandate for businesses
On the first anniversary of the Capitol riots,
Long Islanders reflect on the Capitol riots, 1 year later
The inflation surge has impacted Long Islanders from
How inflation surge is impacting Long Islanders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?