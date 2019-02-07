TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are searching for a missing man who they say believes he's God and has been saying he wants to heal and kill people.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday issued a missing persons alert for 33-year-old Ariel Rodriguez after he left his family's Tampa home. He hasn't been heard from since.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tells television station WFLA that Rodriguez has been making statements that he is God.

An agency spokeswoman says he's been saying he wants to heal and kill people.