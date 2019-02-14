TODAY'S PAPER
Missouri cops: Man stalked workers at DMV office

Photo Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's office

By The Associated Press
TROY, Mo. — An eastern Missouri man is charged with stalking after authorities say he repeatedly visited a Driver's License and Vehicle Registration Office for several months.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says 34-year-old Timothy Howe, of Troy, is charged with first-degree stalking and three counts of first-degree harassment.

The sheriff said DMV employees complained about Howe's frequent visits. He allegedly gave one employee money for a manicure or pedicure, and anonymously sent pizza to the office after an employee complained because he kept buying her pizza.

The Kansas City Star reports after Howe was banned from the Troy office, he began texting one of the employees and his car was often in the office's parking lot.

Howe was arrested last week after detectives found him driving near the license office.

Online records do not name an attorney for Howe.

