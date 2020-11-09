TODAY'S PAPER
McConnell: Trump '100% within his rights' to question election results

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gives election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gives election remarks at the Omni Louisville Hotel in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday. Credit: Getty Images / Jon Cherry

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is "100% within his rights" to question election results and consider legal options.

The Republican leader said Monday the process will play out and "reach its conclusion."

Trump has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights, but there has been no indication or evidence of voter irregularities or fraud in the election.

McConnell's comments were his first public remarks after Biden was declared the winner on Saturday.

