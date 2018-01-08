TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Source: Mitt Romney treated for prostate cancer

Mitt Romney talks with reporters after eating dinner

Mitt Romney talks with reporters after eating dinner with then President-elect Donald Trump at Jean-Georges restaurant in Manhattan, Nov. 29, 2016. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Former 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year.

That's according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to discuss a sensitive health issue publicly. The aide said Monday that Romney was diagnosed with "slow-growing prostate cancer" last year. The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide said.

The news comes as Romney, 70, weighs whether to run for a Utah Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Hatch announced last week that he would not seek another term this fall.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
There may be delays Monday morning at Kennedy Possible JFK airport delays after water pipe break from cold
This combination of photos shows, top row from Poll: 2017's top news story is sexual misconduct allegations
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file What happened to notable men accused of sexual misconduct
A lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire $559M Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago