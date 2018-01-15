TODAY'S PAPER
Martin Luther King III calls out Trump on alleged immigration comments

Martin Luther King III visits the Martin Luther

Martin Luther King III visits the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Martin Luther King Jr.'s eldest son is calling out President Donald Trump following accusations the president used a vulgarity to describe African countries during a meeting last week and expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway.

King says: "When a president insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don't even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is."

He says: "We got to find a way to work on this man's heart."

Referring to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, King added: "George Wallace was a staunch racist and we worked on his heart and ultimately George Wallace transformed."

