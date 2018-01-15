WASHINGTON - Martin Luther King Jr.'s eldest son is calling out President Donald Trump following accusations the president used a vulgarity to describe African countries during a meeting last week and expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway.

Martin Luther King III spoke in Washington on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

King says: "When a president insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don't even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is."

He says: "We got to find a way to work on this man's heart."

Referring to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, King added: "George Wallace was a staunch racist and we worked on his heart and ultimately George Wallace transformed."