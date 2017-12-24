TODAY'S PAPER
Box of horse manure addressed to U.S. treasury secretary

Steve Mnuchin speaks during the press briefing at

Steve Mnuchin speaks during the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 29, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor’s house.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift wrapped and was marked as being from “the American people.”

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation.

Representatives for the Secret Service and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

