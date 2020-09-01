A teenage girl from Glen Cove was killed in May near a Maryland reservoir, and five males believed to have ties to MS-13 have been charged with murder in the 16-year-old's death, police said.

Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon, whose body was found by a passerby on a Baltimore County walking trail near a stream on May 29, knew the defendants, police said. They lured her to the Loch Raven Reservoir, possibly because they thought she was connected to a rival gang, Baltimore County police said in a statement on Monday.

Her family had reported her as missing and she was identified by the police's social media alerts describing her tattoos, the statement said.

The suspects, who already were being held in the Baltimore County detention center, were charged with first-degree murder and other charges. They are:

Jonathan J. Pesquera-Puerto, 19, of Baltimore

Edys O. Valenzuella-Rodriguez, 20, of Baltimore

Wualter Hernandez-Orellana, 19, no fixed address

Asael Ezequie Gonzalez-Merlos, 16, of Baltimore

Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez, 21, no fixed address

Nassau and Baltimore police had no immediate comment.