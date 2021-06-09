ALBANY – The state Senate will block last-minute legislation by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to change leadership of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials said Wednesday, dealing Cuomo a political defeat.

Leaders of the Democrat-led Senate said Cuomo’s proposal to split the role of the MTA chairman and CEO was delivered too late in the legislative session for sufficient review of such a major policy change. Cuomo sent lawmakers the legislation last Friday and the legislative session is set to end Thursday.

But objections went further than that.

A leading Democrat said senators were concerned about the governor consolidating his power at the MTA, and about what they called increasing politicization of the transit system at time the time the race of New York City mayor is in full swing and officials are trying to encourage riders to return to the subway.

"This is a significant change thrown at us at the very last minute and there’s a lot of concern that the MTA has become very politicized in the last several months and a further change in the power dynamics of the agency without sufficient review isn’t a good idea," Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) said outside the Senate chamber Wednesday.

Asked to expand, Gianaris said Democrats were troubled by Sarah Feinberg, the interim chair of New York City Transit and Cuomo’s nominee to become MTA chair.

Feinberg has been questioning the safety of the subway and calling for stepped-up police patrols. In doing so, she has been echoing Cuomo’s criticism of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's handling of the increasing numbers of homeless individuals in the subway system.

"We have leaders of the MTA [criticizing] the subway system on a daily basis which is not encouraging for people to come back … in the way that we need because they are trying to make a political point. It’s just not appropriate," Gianaris said.

He said the 43-member Senate Democratic conference rejected Cuomo’s MTA overhaul.

"We took it to the conference and there was resistance to the idea on many levels — the timing of it, the actual substance of the proposed change, some of the personnel — particularly the nominee for chair," Gianaris said.

"A number of us had concerns with the fact she seems to relish the idea of taking to the podium to score political points for the governor," Gianaris said.

Feinberg was nominated by Cuomo to replace Pat Foye, who would be moving to the state’s economic-development agency. Foye had been serving as MTA chair and chief executive officer.

Under Cuomo’s proposal, Feinberg would have become board chair and Janno Lieber the new CEO.