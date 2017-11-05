Special counsel Robert Mueller has gathered enough evidence in his probe of Russian meddling to bring charges against Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, NBC News reported Sunday.

Flynn’s son, Michael G. Flynn, also could be indicted, the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation into Kremlin interference in the 2016 election.

The elder Flynn was forced out in February after 24 days on the job. He had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about communications he had before Trump’s inauguration with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, of Washington, did not respond to Newsday’s request for comment.

The younger Flynn’s attorney, Barry Coburn, also of Washington, declined to comment.

Mueller’s office one week ago announced the indictments of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Rick Gates on charges including conspiracy against the United States and money laundering. The court documents made no mention of Trump or his campaign.

The special counsel then revealed the guilty plea by former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who allegedly had lied to the FBI about contacts promising him “dirt” from the Russians on Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Separately Sunday, Trump told reporters traveling with him on his 12-day trip to Asia that he plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss joint action to stem North Korea’s nuclear aggressions.

“We want Putin’s help on North Korea, and we’ll be meeting with a lot of different leaders,” Trump said on Air Force One en route to Tokyo.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Russia is “also very concerned, I think, with the direction that North Korea is leading the region toward, into this crisis” and “should have a role in that future.”

WH distances Trump from Mueller indictments

Also Sunday, Donna Brazile, the former interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, expanded on the account in her new book that she considered replacing Clinton with Joe Biden last year as the party’s presidential nominee.

“I was under tremendous pressure after Secretary Clinton fainted to have a quote-unquote Plan B,” Brazile said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “I didn’t want a Plan B; Plan A was great for me. I supported Hillary and I wanted her to win.”

Brazile rejected criticisms of the primary as rigged, saying “no evidence” showed so.

Current DNC chairman Tom Perez noted on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Brazile couldn’t have made the decision unilaterally to replace Clinton on the ticket.

“The charge that Hillary Clinton was somehow incapacitated is quite frankly ludicrous,” he said, calling her “a tireless senator, a tireless secretary of state and a tireless candidate.”

Perez acknowledged problems with the Democratic Party.

“We have to earn the trust of the voters, and during the process of the Democratic primary, we fell short in that, undeniably,” he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on “Fox News Sunday” criticized the Clintons. “For them to be basically running the DNC in a primary, to see such a deck stacked, is really pretty jaw-dropping to me,” he said. “No wonder the Democrats are ticked off. I would be, too.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN’s “State of the Union” that she believes the party should do more to emphasize “grass roots” movements.

She criticized the superdelegate method, saying, “That really says to people, Whatever you do out there in the election, we will have the final say.”