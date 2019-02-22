TODAY'S PAPER
Mueller to file sentencing memo in Manafort conspiracy case

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman,

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on April 4, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller is filing a sentencing memorandum in one of the two criminal cases against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors are scheduled to file their document Friday in federal court in Washington, where Manafort pleaded guilty in September to two counts of conspiracy arising from his political lobbying work in Ukraine. Each count carries a maximum of 5 years in prison.

Though Manafort cut a plea deal with Mueller, prosecutors aren't expected to recommend leniency because they say he lied to investigators after agreeing to cooperate.

The punishment he faces in Washington is much lower than what he faces in a separate tax and bank fraud case in Virginia. Mueller's team in that case endorsed a sentence of between 19 and 24 years in prison.

