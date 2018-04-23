Amid President Donald Trump's attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, where do Republicans in Congress stand? Here is what Rep. Peter King, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Jeff Flake and more GOP members of the legislative branch have said about the president and the probe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "We'll not be having this on the floor of the Senate," Sen. McConnell told Fox News about a bipartisan bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller. The bill is unnecessary because Trump will not fire Mueller, he said. McConnell has also said Mueller should be allowed to "finish his job" and that "he will have great credibility with the American people when he reaches a conclusion of this investigation."

Sen. Jeff Flake "We are begging the president not to fire the special counsel. Don't create a constitutional crisis. Congress cannot preempt such a firing. Our only constitutional remedy is after the fact, through impeachment. No one wants that outcome. Mr. President, please don't go there," the Arizona senator tweeted.

Rep. Peter King “I’ve seen no evidence at all of any collusion,” said King, of Seaford. He also said, “It’s possible that Bob Mueller has information that we don’t have ... he can’t be pushed, he should be allowed to continue it, but on the other hand I believe he has an obligation to the country ... to give some idea, to give some sort of time frame for when he expects this investigation to end."

Rep. Lee Zeldin “The Mueller investigation should come to an end after a careful review of all relevant information. However, this investigation cannot go on indefinitely," Zeldin, of Shirley, said in an email.

Sen. Lindsey Graham The South Carolina senator told CNN’s “State of the Union” this about Trump ordering the firing of Mueller: “If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency, ’cause we’re a rule of law nation.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan “Mr. Mueller and his team should be able to do their job," Ryan, of Wisconsin, said in a statement issued by his spokeswoman.

Sen. John Kennedy "It's about as popular as cholera with the leader in the Senate and it's about as popular as malaria in the House," the Louisiana senator, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said of the bill to protect Mueller. "I think most people think we're picking an unnecessary fight with the president."

Sen. Thom Tillis “We have heard from constituents – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike – who agree that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be able to conduct his investigation without interference. This should not be a partisan issue,” Tillis, of North Carolina, and his Democratic colleague Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said in a statement. “We introduced the Special Counsel Integrity Act because we believe that the American people should have confidence in the Department of Justice’s ability to conduct independent investigations and its commitment to the rule of law. We urge President Trump to allow the Special Counsel to complete his work without impediment, which is in the best interest of the American people, the President, and our nation.”

Sen. Bob Corker "There would be serious repercussions," the Tennessee senator said of firing Mueller. "I've shared with the president what a massive mistake it would be for him to do this. I've done that in person."