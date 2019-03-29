TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
NewsNation

Barr expects Mueller report release by mid-April

William Barr, then US Attorney General nominee, testifies

William Barr, then US Attorney General nominee, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC., on January 15, 2019 Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/NICHOLAS KAMM

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Print

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has told Congress to expect a version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation by mid-April.

The attorney general sent a letter Friday to Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairmen of the Senate and House judiciary committees.

Barr said he wants the public to be able to read Mueller's findings. He said Mueller's report is nearly 400 pages long.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation last Friday and submitted his confidential report to Barr.

Barr's summary of Mueller's report said it didn't find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller reached no conclusion about whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation. But Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude Trump obstructed justice.

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A close up of a great horned owl See stunning images from around the world
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is claiming Trump: 'It was a complete and total exoneration'
Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig