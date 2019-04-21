Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, said Sunday there is “nothing wrong” with a presidential campaign obtaining information from Russians, though he said he probably would have advised against it.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians. It depends on where it came from,” Giuliani said on CNN’s “State of The Union” Sunday. However, he added, “I probably wouldn’t. I wasn’t asked. I would [have] advised, just out of excess of caution, don’t do it.”

Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if it was acceptable for political campaigns to use materials stolen by foreign adversaries, Giuliani responded, “It depends on the stolen material.”

The remarks on CNN came after host Jake Tapper referenced criticism Friday from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who in a statement rebuked Trump: “I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President. I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia.”

A 448-page report from special counsel Robert Mueller, released Thursday, detailed repeated efforts to impede the U.S. Justice Department’s probe into interference by Russians in the 2016 election. However, Mueller wrote, those actions prevented investigators “from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred.” The report also noted that while there were many interactions between the Trump campaign and Russia, Mueller’s team could not establish criminal coordination or conspiracy.

Giuliani also said on CNN’s “State of The Union” that a prepared rebuttal to Mueller’s findings is likely to emerge. “There’ll be a point which we put it out,” Giuliani said.

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler said Sunday that some of Trump’s conduct as outlined in the Mueller report was impeachable, “if proven.”

Rep. Nadler (D-Manhattan), who chairs the powerful investigatory committee, told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that “obstruction of justice, if proven, would be impeachable.”

“There is plenty of evidence of obstruction,” Nadler said on “Meet The Press.”

After Todd asked about the prospect of impeachment hearings, Nadler replied, “We may get to that, we may not … It is our job to go through all the evidence, all the information we can get, and to go where the evidence leads us.”

Asked if he thought the matter was “impeachable,” Nadler replied: “Yeah, I do. I do think this, if proven, if proven, which hasn’t been proven yet some of this — if proven, some of this would be impeachable, yes. Obstruction of justice, if proven, would be impeachable.”

Also Sunday, Trump lashed out at Democrats, arguing on Twitter that Democrats would take a hit politically after nearly two years of investigations.

Trump tweeted: “Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020!”

In another tweet, he wrote: “The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total ‘hit job’ which should never have been allowed to start in the first place!”

Giuliani also said on Fox News Sunday it would not have been obstruction of justice if Trump had fired Mueller.

“Had he done it, it would not have been obstruction of justice because there were very good reasons to fire Mueller,” he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), a candidate for president, on Friday called for impeachment hearings into Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” that “an impeachment is likely to be unsuccessful. It may be that we undertake an impeachment, nonetheless.” Democrats must decide “what is the best thing for the country,” he said.