President Donald Trump on Monday touted the attorney general's summary of the Russia probe released the previous day, tweeting quotes from morning news coverage about "No Trump-Russia Conspiracy."

"No matter your ideologies or your loyalties, this is a good day for America," Trump tweeted, attributing the quote to Fox News anchor Bret Baier. "No American conspired to cooperate with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, according to Robert Mueller, and that is good."

On Sunday, Trump embraced the findings of the special counsel’s Russia probe as “complete and total exoneration” while simultaneously casting the sweeping investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia as “an illegal takedown that failed.”

“It’s a shame that our country had to go through this,” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach on Sunday, shortly after Attorney General William Barr issued a four-page memo outlining the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Quoting Barr's summary from the letter, Trump tweeted Monday: "The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump Campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian Government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump Campaign."

Trump ended his morning tweets by remarking on a banner on MSNBC saying, "Mueller Report Finds No Trump-Russia Conspiracy" and retweeting his own posts from the previous day, including one that read: "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

Mueller delivered his report to Barr on Friday. While the report brings no charges of obstruction of justice, it also does not exonerate him, Barr wrote. Barr wrote that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who co-authored the letter, decided the evidence that Mueller had gathered about the president’s actions “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

“Hopefully somebody is going to be looking at the other side,” Trump said Sunday of the investigation that resulted in the indictments of six of his campaign aides on a range of charges.

Democrats are calling for the entire Mueller report to be released.

Jay Sekulow, a personal attorney for Trump, appeared on multiple morning news shows Monday. He told CNN that he had not spoken with Barr and does not know how long Mueller's report is.

In terms of when the report would be made public, Sekulow said, "I expect it to be expeditiously." He also said he takes Barr "at his word" on transparency.

After Mueller submitted his report Friday, Barr wrote in a letter to the top four members of the congressional judiciary committees: "I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review."

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform from 2015 to 2017, appeared on Fox & Friends on Monday morning and criticized congressional Democrats for claiming during the investigation that Trump was guilty of collusion. Republicans and the public should hold Democrats to their words, he argued.

“Now they can go back and look at it and say, ‘You all lied to us for two years,’ ” Chaffetz said.

The president’s campaign account similarly tweeted a video claiming Trump’s vindication Sunday night, saying “Mueller proves them wrong.” The video uses sound bites from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, stating there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, tweeted Sunday: "In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future."

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), questioned Barr’s summary and rejected Trump’s claim that Mueller exonerated him.

“Attorney General Barr’s letter raises as many questions as it answers,” they said. “Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the Special Counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report.”

In a tweet, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), a 2020 presidential candidate, joined Schumer and Pelosi's call.

“Above all else, the American people deserve transparency and accountability," Gillibrand tweeted. "Attorney General Barr must release Mueller’s full report to the public without any delay.”

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) agreed and said the public and Congress need more information.

"The Special Counsel explicitly declined to exonerate the President of obstruction and yet Attorney General Barr provided us with little more than a brief summary of his own conclusions," Rice said in a statement. "He owes the public more information. [The Department of Justice] must release the underlying evidence in this investigation as well as the entire report so that Congress can determine the appropriate next steps.”

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), in a statement, agreed.

"It is imperative that for full transparency, and in the public interest, that Attorney General Barr release the entire content of the Special Counsel’s report. Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” Suozzi said.

With Tom Brune and Rachelle Blidner