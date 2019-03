WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday submitted his highly anticipated report on his nearly two-year investigation into any links or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, but it remains secret for now, the Justice Department said.

Mueller sent the confidential report to Attorney General Robert Barr, who now must review it and decide how he will notify the chairmen and ranking minority party members on the House and Senate Judiciary committees, with the likelihood lawmakers will make it public.

Barr sent a letter to the chairmen and ranking minority party members telling them that he was reviewing the report and would meet with Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to see if he could release its principle conclusion as soon as this weekend.

But Barr said the Justice Department never interfered in Mueller’s investigation and he is for now withholding the report’s principle conclusion.

There is great expectation in Congress and among much of the public that the report will provide evidence and a conclusion about whether President Donald Trump and his associates coordinated or conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

Top Democrats say impeaching Trump will depend in large on whether Mueller’s report contains a finding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said is “compelling and overwhelming” that it creates bipartisan support for starting the impeachment process.

Republican leaders said they look forward to the report exonerating Trump and finally ending a probe that has put a cloud over the Trump presidency since before he even took the oath of office — and that will give them an opening to attack Democrats for pushing a false narrative.

Trump recently has expressed confidence the report will clear him, but at the same time he has stepped up attacks on Mueller and his team as biased and unelected antagonists bent on bringing him down.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement said: “The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”

Barr has acknowledged the great public interest in the report and said he would make as much public as possible under the law and regulations, but he declined to promise he would release the report. He has told lawmakers he might provide his own summary of the report instead.

Rosenstein told the top four Judiciary committee members that they should not expect a repeat of former FBI Director James Comey’s announcement that Hillary Clinton was “extremely careless” with her emails but wouldn’t face charges.

The House overwhelmingly supported public release of Mueller’s report in a bipartisan 420-0 vote on March 14. Trump said on Wednesday (March 20) he is fine with the report’s release.

Among questions pending the report’s completion and publication:

Did Trump or his associates coordinate with Russia on the hacking of Democrats’ emails posted by WikiLeaks and a Russian website?

Did Trump or his associates work with Russia by providing polling or other data to a Russian troll farms or the Russian GRU military intelligence agency using social media such as Facebook to influence voters?

Did Trump and his campaign refuse to criticize Russia and only praise President Vladimir Putin because Trump pursued a lucrative Trump Tower in Moscow until the month before he became the official Republican presidential nominee?

Did Trump obstruct justice by firing Comey, by dangling potential pardons to associates being investigated and indicted by Mueller, and by his constant barrage of attacks on Mueller and his team?

Mueller, whose team included more than a dozen highly skilled prosecutors and spent more than $30 million on the investigation, has not charged Trump or any of his associates with conspiracy or other offenses related to coordinating with the Russian government.

But he has won guilty pleas from five Trump associates and recently indicted a sixth for lying to prosecutors, the FBI or Congress, and has won pleas from two others connected to those associates for lying and identity theft.

In his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Mueller filed two indictments against four entities and 26 Russians working at a social media troll farm and a GRU operation to hack Democrats’ emails.

Mueller also has spun off other cases to prosecutors in Manhattan, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and has an unknown case pending before the Supreme Court.

Republicans and Democrats remain sharply split after two years of investigations by the House and Senate Intelligence committees into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the committee’s probe so far has found “no collusion.” But the top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), said it’s still too early to tell.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), chaired of the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 and 2018, shut down its probe and said no witness “provided evidence of collusion, coordination or conspiracy between Trump campaign and the Russian government.”

But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who became House Intelligence committee chairman in 2019, reopened the investigation. He recently said that “there's both direct and circumstantial evidence of collusion of the Trump campaign with the Russians, and in the public domain.”