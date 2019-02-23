TODAY'S PAPER
Mueller sentencing memo in Manafort case pending

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington on Dec. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller's sentencing memorandum for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was not publicly available late Friday, suggesting the document may still be under seal.

Mueller's team was to have weighed in by the end of the day Friday on Manafort's punishment in one of his two criminal cases. But the memo was not publicly filed by midnight Friday, an indication that the document includes sensitive information and that prosecutors are seeking a judge's approval to redact, or black out, that material.

The sentencing recommendation comes as the 69-year-old Manafort, who led Donald Trump's 2016 campaign for several critical months, is already facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison in a separate case.

