WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday said special counsel Robert Mueller “should not testify,” tweeting his objection hours after a top Democrat indicated the House Judiciary Committee was seeking an interview with Mueller.

In a pair of tweets, Trump questioned why Democrats were seeking a hearing with Mueller after the conclusion of the special counsel’s 22-month probe into Russian election interference and allegations of obstruction of justice involving Trump.

“Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion?” Trump tweeted. “There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!”

Trump’s tweets were a reversal from his earlier statements to reporters that he would leave it up to Attorney General William Barr to decide whether Mueller should testify before Congress.

Barr, in a news conference last month, told reporters he had “no objection to Bob Mueller personally testifying.” Barr last week refused to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, citing objections to the proposed format of the hearing which would have allowed committee attorneys to question Barr in addition to lawmakers.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told “Fox News Sunday” the committee had been in communication with the special counsel’s office with the aim of bringing Mueller before the committee on May 15.

"Just to clarify: we are aiming to bring Mueller in on the 15th, but nothing has been agreed to yet," Cicilline wrote on Twitter after his TV appearance. "That's the date the Committee has proposed, and we hope the Special Counsel will agree to it. Sorry for the confusion."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has also invited Mueller to testify.

A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office has not indicated if Mueller will testify before lawmakers.

Cicilline told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace: “The White House has so far indicated they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller's attempts to testify, we hope that won't change.”