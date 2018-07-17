TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

N.J. police post mugshot of lost dog

After Cape May, N.J., police posted this photo

After Cape May, N.J., police posted this photo of Bean on Facebook on Sunday, the pug's owners tracked her down. Photo Credit: AP/Cape May Police Department via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

CAPE MAY, N.J. — A dog is home after police in a New Jersey shore town posted its mugshot on social media.

Cape May Patrolman Michael LeSage found Bean the pug in a yard on Sunday. He tells The Star-Ledger of Newark he tried to get the dog to hop into his police car, but her legs were too short so he had to lift her.

Police posted a photo of Bean on Facebook with the caption: "This is what happens when you run away from home." It took a few hours before Bean's owners tracked her down.

Hadley Hubbard of Baltimore thanked police and posted that Bean was sound asleep after an exciting run.

LeSage posted that Bean paid her bail in cookies.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
President Donald Trump said he sees no reason Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
This screen grab image taken from North Korean North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
President Donald Trump arrived in Helsinki on Sunday. Trump arrives in Finland for meeting with Putin
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is seen as it lifted See stunning images from around the globe