By The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — At least one shooter wounded multiple people at a municipal center in Virginia Beach on Friday, according to police, who said a suspect has been taken into custody and they believe there was only one shooter.

At least one victim was taken to the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and another was brought to Virginia Beach General Hospital, Sentara spokesman Dale Gauding told The Virginian-Pilot.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk, said the bureau is responding to assist Virginia Beach police. She did not have specifics on how many people were hurt.

A police spokesman told the newspaper the shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is adjacent to City Hall.

