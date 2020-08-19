TODAY'S PAPER
Pelosi says Trump disrespects facts, women

Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticizes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Pres. Trump in DNC address: "Instead of crushing the virus, they’re trying to crush the Affordable Care Act.

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing President Donald Trump of “disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular,” disrespect she says she’s “seen firsthand.”

Pelosi spoke Wednesday night during the Democratic National Convention with the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop. She said Trump’s disrespect is “written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct.”

She contrasted Joe Biden as having a “heart full of love for America” against Trump’s “heartless disregard for America’s goodness.”

Pelosi also listed a litany of bills House Democrats have passed, including LGBTQ protections, gun violence measures and a coronavirus relief bill and charged that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump are “standing in the way” of those reforms.

She closed by predicting this fall that Democrats will increase their majority in the House and win back control of the Senate.

