Pelosi announces impeachment probe into Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has for months braked her party’s drive to impeach President Donald Trump, announced the formation of a special committee to conduct an impeachment inquiry.

Igniting the heightened interest in escalating the impeachment investigation, Pelosi said Tuesday, was the report that Trump had sought to enlist Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden and his family to aid Trump’s political fortunes in next year’s election.

In his short statement, Biden dismissed Trump’s attacks on himself and instead focused on Trump's refusal to cooperate with House Democrats in their scores of investigations into him by blocking testimony and refusing to honor requests for information.

“Denying Congress the information, which it is constitutionally entitled to, and obstructing its efforts to investigate actions is not the conduct of American president,” Biden said.

“It's an abuse of power. It undermines our national security. It violates his oath of office, and it strikes at the heart of the sworn responsibility of the president. The president has to put national interest before personal interest,” he said.

“Congress in my view should demand the information it has a legal right to receive,” he said. “If the president does not comply with such a request from the Congress and continues to obstruct Congress and to flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress in my view no choice but to initiate impeachment.”

Biden did not mention that Trump had said that he had authorized the release of a transcript of the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly urged him to investigate Biden and his son.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pelosi said she will make a statement after she meets with the leaders of the six House committees that have been investigating Trump and his administration and the full House Democratic caucus in a closed-door meeting.

Pelosi telegraphed what she will say at the Atlantic Festival held by the online Atlantic news site.

“If we have to honor our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, from all enemies, foreign and domestic, that’s what we’ll have to do,” Pelosi said. “But we have to have the facts. That’s why I’ve said, soon as we have the facts, we’re ready.”

Then she added: “Now we have the facts. We’re ready … for later today.”

Democrats have stepped up their interest in a potential impeachment of Trump after reports broke about an intelligence officer’s whistleblower complaint that the president had made a promise in a conversation with a foreign leader.

Shortly after that complaint became public, other news reports said Trump had spoken with Zelensky on July 25 and urged him repeatedly to reopen the investigation of Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was paid by a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani accused Biden of withholding U.S. aid to Ukraine when he was vice president in 2014 until the country’s official fired a prosecutor who had investigated the gas company.

The United States was joined by other European countries in pushing for the removal of the prosecutor because he was not acting to end corruption in Ukraine. The newly appointed prosecutor did not investigate the gas company.

Trump has acknowledged that he pressed Zelensky to launch an investigation of the Biden family’s “corruption” and that he sought to withhold aid to Ukraine — Trump said on Monday it was because of concerns about Ukrainian corruption, but on Tuesday he said it was because other countries were not paying their fair share.

But he said there was no “quid pro quo.

Pelosi said that for an impeachable offense, “There is no requirement there be a quid pro quo in the conversation.”



mp said.