Impeaching Trump 'just not worth it,' Pelosi says

While she has made similar comments before, Pelosi is making clear to her caucus and to voters that Democrats will not move forward quickly with trying to remove Trump from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks in Washington, D.C., Friday. Photo Credit: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting a high bar for impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he is "just not worth it" even as some on her left flank clamor to start proceedings. 

Pelosi said in an interview with The Washington Post that "unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country."

While she has made similar comments before, Pelosi is making clear to her caucus and to voters that Democrats will not move forward quickly with trying to remove Trump from office.

Pelosi's comments come at a time when Democrats have launched multiple, broad investigations into Trump's family, finances and White House.

