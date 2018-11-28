WASHINGTON — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi won the backing of her caucus Wednesday to be its nominee for House speaker, but faces a final five-week campaign to win over enough of those who voted against her to clinch the job in January.

Despite a small but determined opposition, Pelosi, 78, a San Francisco liberal who has led her party’s caucus for 15 years, prevailed as expected with support from 203 of the Democratic caucus members in a closed-door secret-ballot.

But 32 Democrats voted against her, and three submitted blank ballots, although Pelosi ran unopposed.

Pelosi and a retinue of supporters emerged after the vote — but before a final tally — to declare victory.

Thanking members who backed her, Pelosi said, "Our diversity is our strength. Our unity is our power."

Asked about a blistering statement by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) that Pelosi had "dismissed" the concerns of a bloc demanding a leadership change, Pelosi said, "I'm talking about scores of members of Congress who just gave me a vote, are giving me a vote of confidence. That's where our focus is."

"Are there dissenters? Yes," Pelosi said. "But I expect to have a powerful vote as we go forward."

Pelosi acknowledged she still has work to do with her caucus before she seeks to reclaim the speaker’s gavel in the Jan. 3 election by the full House's 435 members from both parties.

In the Jan. 3 election, Pelosi can afford to lose support from only 17 Democrats to get the 218 votes she needs from her caucus. That means she must whittle the opposition through arm-twisting and incentives between now and when the new Congress convenes next year.

Some members said they won't be budged.

Rice, a leader of 15 members who openly rebelled against Pelosi, struck out at the leader before the vote.

"Moments ago we met with Leader Pelosi and tried to engage her in a reasonable conversation about leadership transition. Unfortunately, our concerns were dismissed outright," Rice said.

She said members of the revolt intend "to vote against Leader Pelosi in Caucus and on the Floor of the House."

Two years ago, Rice was one of 65 Democrats who voted for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in his challenge to Pelosi, who won with 134 votes in the caucus election. In the full House election, Rice was one of five Democrats who refused to vote for Pelosi. Rice voted again for Ryan.

A scattering of other Democrats, including new members Anthony Brindisi of Utica and Max Rose of Staten Island, said they will not vote for Pelosi because they promised they wouldn’t during their campaigns.

But Pelosi might be able to persuade new members that they can say they tried to remove her in the caucus, but supported her in the House vote against the GOP speaker candidate, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Pelosi has chipped away at her opposition, using all her powers and political savvy. She persuaded an emerging challenger, Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), to instead take a subcommittee chairmanship on elections.

And just before the caucus vote, Pelosi announced an agreement with the Problem Solvers Caucus, ending the withholding of the votes of nine members, including Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

"She has my enthusiastic support," Suozzi said in a phone interview, in the caucus and House votes.

Pelosi agreed to require the speaker to send bills with 290 sponsors, and amendments with 20 sponsors from each party, to the floor for debate and a vote, among other things.

But she drew the line at allowing each member to bring up legislation in committee if sponsored by a member from each side.

"We gave on that," Suozzi said.

Two longtime members of Pelosi’s leadership team face no challenger or opposition for posts in the Democratic House majority beginning in January: Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) to be House majority leader, and Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) to be majority whip.