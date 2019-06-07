TODAY'S PAPER
NASA opening space station to visitors - for $58M

In this frame from NASA TV, Astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Randy Bresnik, bottom, work on the International Space Station on Oct. 5, 2017.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.

The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long.

The space agency says only two visitors per year will be allowed, for now. Private astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards and training and certification procedures as regular crew members.

