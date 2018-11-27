Engineers celebrated at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, as the InSight lander touched down on Mars on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

People at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory celebrate as the InSight lander touches down on Mars.

A image transmitted from Mars by the InSight lander is seen on a computer screen at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

A video feed of the InSight lander mission control room is seen at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Engineer Kris Bruvold celebrates as the InSight lander touches down on Mars in the mission support area of the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Mars InSight team members Kris Bruvold, left, and Sandy Krasner rejoice after receiving confirmation that the Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the surface of Mars.

An engineer smiles next to an image of Mars sent from the InSight lander shortly after it landed on Mars.

Journalists gather at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory awaiting the landing of InSight on Mars.

Engineers celebrate as the InSight lander touches down on Mars in the mission support area of the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Engineers embrace after the Mars landing of InSight.

A man peeks at a model of the CubeSat MarCO which trails the InSight lander on its mission to Mars.

Julie Wertz-Chen, Entry, Descent and Landing systems engineer, NASA JPL, left, Aline Zimmer, Systems Engineer, NASA JPL, center, and Christine Szalai, Technical Group Supervisor, Mission Commentator, NASA JPL, react after receiving confirmation that the Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the surface of Mars.

NASA officials Jim Bridenstine, Michael Watkins, Tom Hoffman, Bruce Banerdt, Andrew Klesh and Elizabeth Barrett celebrate the Mars landing of InSight.

Computer monitors at the Lewis Center in Apple Valley, Calif., display the NASA's mission control broadcast of the InSight Lander's touch down on Mars.

InSight project manager Tom Hoffman with an image sent from the InSight lander after the space craft landed on Mars.

This photo provided by NASA shows the first image acquired by the InSight Mars lander after it touched down on the surface of Mars.