5 juveniles held in fatal shooting of Nashville musician

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say five juveniles in Tennessee are charged with fatally shooting a Nashville musician.

News outlets report police charged three girls, ages 12, 14 and 15, and two boys, ages 13 and 16, with criminal homicide in the death of 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets. Police said in a statement that the Belmont graduate was fatally shot outside his home Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say it appears that the juveniles were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley that runs behind Yorlets' home. Police say the youths saw him outside and took his wallet and told him to hand over the keys to his vehicle. Police say they think Yorlets was shot because he refused.

Yorlets was a member of the Nashville-based band Carverton. The band said in a statement that they were shocked and heartbroken.

