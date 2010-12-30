National briefs

ALASKA: Murkowski win now official

Sen. Lisa Murkowski was officially named the winner of Alaska's U.S. Senate race Thursday, following a period of legal fights and limbo that lasted longer than the write-in campaign she waged to keep her job. Gov. Sean Parnell and Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, who oversees elections, signed the paperwork certifying her win in the hotly contested race. "It's done," Treadwell said after penning his last signature in front of cameras in Parnell's office. With certification, Murkowski, a Republican, becomes the first U.S. Senate candidate since Strom Thurmond in 1954 to win a write-in campaign.





MONTANA: Bear deaths near record

Grizzly bear deaths neared record levels for the region around Yellowstone National Park in 2010, but government biologists said the population remains robust enough to withstand the heavy losses. An estimated 75 of the protected animals were killed or removed from the wild, according to a government-sponsored study team. That equates to one grizzly gone for every eight counted this year in the sparsely populated Yellowstone region of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The deaths were blamed primarily on grizzlies pushing into inhabited areas. Despite those conflicts, researchers recently reported the population topped 600 animals for the first time since grizzly recovery efforts began in the 1970s.





NATIONWIDE: Warning on two beverages

The Food and Drug Administration advised consumers Thursday not to buy or use two drinks sold as supplements for sexual enhancement. The products, Rock Hard Extreme and Passion Coffee, are sold on websites and possibly in retail outlets, the agency said. Laboratory analysis indicated that both contain sulfaildenafil, an active pharmaceutical ingredient that is similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. Sulfaildenafil could interact with prescription medications that include nitrates, the FDA warned, lowering blood pressure to "dangerous levels."