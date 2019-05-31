TODAY'S PAPER
National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

Eight co-champions celebrate after winning the Scripps National

Eight co-champions celebrate after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Friday in Oxon Hill, Md.  Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

By The Associated Press
OXON HILL, Md. — Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

Each will get the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash.

They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja.

