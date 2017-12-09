TODAY'S PAPER
New documents show prosecutors tracking Manafort's edits

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Mueller has produced hundreds of thousands of documents, copies of data from 36 electronic devices and gathered 2,000 "hot" documents in the government's case against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. Mueller's investigators made copies of information on cell phones and hard drives and disclosed the existence of 15 search warrants and other requests in their investigation of Trump's former campaign chairman and his deputy, according to a new court filing made Friday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press  By CHAD DAY, ERIC TUCKER and TOM LoBIANCO (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON - (AP) -- Prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller are revealing they know every word Paul Manafort changed in an opinion piece about his involvement in Ukrainian politics.

They say they tracked the changes the former Trump campaign chairman made as he edited the piece while under house arrest.

Prosecutors say the op-ed was part of a public effort Manafort was trying to orchestrate that would have violated a judge's order to refrain from trying his case in the press.

Manafort's attorneys argue that he had only edited the piece after receiving it from a former Ukrainian public official whom he knew through his consulting work in Ukraine.

They also say Manafort didn't violate the judge's order and was exercising his free speech rights to defend himself.

