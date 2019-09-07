TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
NewsNation

Dems try to make 2020 case to New Hampshire power brokers

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pumps his fist as he speaks during a campaign stop on Friday in Laconia, N.H. Photo Credit: AP/Mary Schwalm

By The Associated Press
Print

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nineteen of the Democrats running for president are in New Hampshire for the state party convention Saturday — an event that provides an important chance for them to woo political power brokers in the first-in-the nation primary state.

The candidates all will get the opportunity to speak from the stage and make the case that they're the best Democrat to take on President Donald Trump.

Democrats in New Hampshire have been slow to endorse so far this election system. That's due in part to the large number of candidates in the race as well as lingering tensions over the 2016 primary battle between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Puerto Rico
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
President Donald Trump says Jewish people who vote Trump: Jews who vote for Dems uninformed, disloyal
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search