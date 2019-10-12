TODAY'S PAPER
Police respond to a church shooting in New Hampshire

In this photo provided by WMUR-TV, police stand outside the New England Pentecostal Church on Saturday in Pelham, N.H.  Photo Credit: AP/Siobhan Lopez

By The Associated Press
PELHAM, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have responded to a church in Pelham for reports of a shooting.

Authorities responded to the New England Pentecostal Church just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

WMUR-TV reports that Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon said there were no fatalities and a suspect is in custody.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that state officials are at the church assisting first responders in the shooting investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General's office spokeswoman Kate Spiner says the office is aware of the situation and is working in conjunction with the Hillsborough County Attorney.

Photos of the scene show ambulances, fire trucks and police cars at the church.

Pelham is located about 40 miles south of Concord, New Hampshire's capital. It borders Massachusetts.

