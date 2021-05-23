TODAY'S PAPER
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

Police gather at the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., on Sunday. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By The Associated Press
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — At least two people were killed and 12 others were wounded in a shooting at a South Jersey house party, state police said.

New Jersey State Police said a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were fatally shot. There were 12 other people who were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was party with a couple hundred people.

Aerial footage shows debris throughout the home's yard.

John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr., who was at the scene Sunday morning, said that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy offered his support and help.

"Nobody knows when someone's going to come out of the woods with a gun," Byrd said. He did not have any details about the shooting.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

