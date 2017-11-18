TODAY'S PAPER
Manhunt in Pennsylvania for suspect who shot, killed police officer

SWAT team members prepare to search the neighborhood

SWAT team members prepare to search the neighborhood where a police officer was fatally shot Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New Kensington, Pa. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP / Rebecca Droke

By The Associated Press
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Authorities say Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him chasing someone on foot.

Police officers from neighboring towns were scouring the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.

Police have recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting.

