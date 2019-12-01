TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter

A woman looks out from inside a McDonald's

A woman looks out from inside a McDonald's fast food restaurant as New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday, Dec. 1, on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter.  Credit: AP/Max Becherer

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say 11 people were shot in an early morning shooting on the edge of the city’s famed French Quarter.

A police release says two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made. Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained.

Police say 10 people were taken to two hospitals and another walked in. Further details haven’t been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump said he did not put Trump talks about impeachment, Ukraine call
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told a Top diplomat: Ukraine aid held up for leverage
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search