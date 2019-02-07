TODAY'S PAPER
Woman found dead in suitcase identified as NY resident

By The Associated Press
GREENWICH, Conn. — Police in Connecticut have identified a woman found dead and bound in a suitcase as a 24-year-old New York resident who was reported missing last week.

Greenwich authorities said Thursday that the victim was Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle.

Police say she was last seen on Jan. 29 and was reported missing the next day after she did not show up for work.

Highway workers found Reyes' body Tuesday morning in a suitcase in a wooded area of Greenwich, about 10 miles from New Rochelle. Officials say her hands and feet were bound.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

