New time zone for Massachusetts? Report coming on the idea

Dan LaMoore sizes hands for an 8-foot diameter silhouette clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. on Nov. 3, 2016. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
BOSTON - Days before most U.S. residents "fall back," a special commission in Massachusetts that has been examining the possibility of year-round daylight saving time plans to release its final recommendations.

The panel has been examining whether the state should shift from the Eastern to the Atlantic Time Zone. Such a move would mean residents would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year, and there would be an extra hour of daylight on cold winter afternoons.

But it's unlikely to happen anytime soon, if at all.

The commission's earlier draft report noted many potential benefits to year-round daylight saving time, but also some major obstacles.

The report said it could only be done in concert with the rest of New England.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m.

