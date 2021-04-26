ALBANY -- New York will lose just one congressional seat for the 2022 elections but came painfully close to not losing any -- falling just 89 residents short of retaining all of its current 27 seats, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday.

The Census unveiled the long-awaited reapportionment numbers based on the 2020 count of U.S. residents. It determines the allocation of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives. It also determines a state’s number of electoral votes for presidential elections.

When the census counting begain in 2020, New York officials had feared the state might lose two seats.

In a news conference with reporters, Census Bureau officials said if New York had just 89 more residents, it would not have lost any seats.

The finalized count will trigger a scramble to redraw election districts and force some lawmakers to consider retiring or running for a new office -- possibly even for governor or another statewide office.

It also will mean, in all likelihood, that it’s an upstate Republican district that will be folded into another district because Democrats control the Legislature and effectively control how election maps will be drawn. Also, upstate has seen slower population growth than downstate New York.

The dominoes won’t start falling immediately. That is because states won’t get the "granular level" population numbers to actually start considering new congressional district maps until September.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Practically speaking, the state will have to have new maps drawn and approved by January, watchdog groups and analysts said, to be ready for the June 2022 primaries.