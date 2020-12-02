ALBANY -- Republicans flipped a Long Island State Senate seat as Alexis Weik defeated freshman Democratic Sen. Monica Martinez of Brentwood, county election officials said Wednesday in announcing updates in the count of absentee ballots.

In another Republican victory, Assemb. Anthony Palumbo of New Suffolk has sealed a win in the fight for the 1st Senate District seat long held by Sen. Kenneth LaValle, a Republican who is retiring. Palumbo faced a close battle with Democratic activist Laura Ahearn.

Both Palumbo and Weik held commanding leads in votes counted on Election Day but had to withstand a huge Democratic advantage in absentee ballots.

In another Long Island race that was changed by absentees, veteran Democratic Assmb. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) is projected to win the 4th Assembly District race against Republican Michael Ross, officials said. Ross was leading on Nov. 3 when ballots cast by machine were counted.

As of Wednesday morning, Englebright had 33,610 votes compared with 26,913 for Ross. Only 166 votes subject to challenges have to be decided, so the outcome won’t change, officials said.

Officials also confirmed that Republican Mario Mattera is projected to win the 2nd Senate District race against Democrat Michael Siderakis. The seat had been held by former Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) for 18 years before he retired this year.

The Martinez-Weik race had been one of the key races in the State Senate.

As of Wednesday morning, Weik, the Islip Town receiver of taxes, had 65,394 votes to Martinez’s 57,906. Officials said to win, Martinez would have to win 100% of the remaining 7,500 ballot to be counted. She has so far been winning about 66% of absentee ballots.

Democrats remain in control of the Senate and Assembly with a supermajority in each house.