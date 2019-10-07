TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

NYS legislators set earlier 2020 adjournment to accommodate primaries

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

ALBANY — As expected, the 2020 session of the New York State Legislature will end earlier than usual, with adjournment slated for June 2, officials announced Monday.

Even so, the number of days New York’s 213 legislative members are in Albany won’t change much because they now will front-load their work calendar.

Historically, lawmakers have been in session in Albany from early January to mid-June. But they moved up the adjournment date to avoid running too close to next year’s congressional and legislative primaries, set for June 23.

New York formerly held political party primaries in September. Congressional primaries were moved up to June in 2018 because of a federal court decision, and lawmakers then combined the state and federal primaries beginning in 2020 to save money and voters’ time.

In changing the adjournment date, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) added many more working days from January to March.

The result is the number of session days — almost comes out the same as this year, when there were 61. Since 2015, the number of scheduled session days has ranged from 57 to 61.

Moreover, the schedule is only a template, as legislative leaders can add or subtract days as they see fit.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Former Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ex-Rep. Collins pleads guilty in insider trading
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Giuliani: Ukraine call 'a nothing burger'
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search