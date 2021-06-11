Gender Recognition Act passes state Legislature

ALBANY – The state Legislature has approved a bill to allow nonbinary, intersex or undesignated gender New Yorkers to use an "X" for their sex on driver’s licenses rather than identifying themselves as male or female.

The Gender Recognition Act and another bill raising the minimum age that children can be tried for crimes as juvenile offenders were among bills passed in a last-minute rush Thursday night, as the legislative session closed.

Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also agreed to postpone measures that would change the leadership of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and give most offenders who served their sentences and parole a "clean slate" by allowing them to expunge their criminal records.

The two measures had been linked, but a deal to pass them fell apart late Thursday night.

Now, the Legislature plans to take up Cuomo’s request to separate the two top MTA posts before MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye leaves the job July 31.

The Clean Slate Bill, which is popular with progressive legislators and would affect 2 million New Yorkers, is expected to be enacted at the same times.

Cuomo had proposed separating the two top MTA posts, changing the way the agency has operated for most of its history.

The Legislature initially rejected the idea, but relented when Cuomo agreed to make the both CEO and the board chairman subject to Senate confirmation votes.

Many other measures failed to pass in the last hours of the session.

Among them was the popular but temporary practice of allowing restaurants to sell wine and alcohol with pick-up orders of food.

The effort was aimed at helping restaurants weather the economic shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, said the industry was, "frustrated by the inaction from the state Legislature," and would not "be deterred by this setback."

Fleischut said the restaurant group would ask Cuomo to revive his expired executive order that had allowed alcohol-to-go sales by restaurants.

Restaurants had faced opposition from another powerful lobbying force in Albany, the liquor store associations, which said restaurant sales were cutting into the liquor and wine market created under state law.

Supporters of the Gender Identification Act said the measure’s impact would extend beyond driver’s licenses.

Backers said the measure would help trans people and others correct many other forms of essential identification to match how they identify.

The measure also will help people change their names and would no longer require that someone publish their new name, previous name and birthdate in legal notices of newspapers that could subject people to harassment and assault, supporters said.

The measure allows judges to consider the risk of violence when deciding whether to approve requests to seal name-change documents.

Also, the legislation would allow people to apply for a name change and sex designation at the same time.

"The Gender Recognition Act is critical for transgender, nonbinary and intersex New Yorkers," said Assmb. Daniel O’Donnell (D-Manhattan). "The provisions in this bill will make life safer, reduce the stigma and affirm the identities for so many of our friends and neighbors."

Following a sometimes tense exchange on another major bill, state legislators agreed to raise the minimum age of juvenile delinquency.

The change would mean no child younger than 12 years old could be tried for most crimes as a juvenile delinquent. The minimum age for a juvenile delinquent is 7.

However, the bill would allow children 7 to 12 years old charged with manslaughter or murder to be tried as juvenile delinquents.

Crimes committed by younger children would be subject to a "differential response program" instead of being tried in court.

Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx) and Assmb. Andrew Hevesi (D-Queens), cosponsors of the bill, said children 7 to 12 years old are too young to understand court proceedings.

Also, detention among older juvenile delinquents could contribute to putting them on a path of crime, backers said.

Several Republicans argued in floor debates that the measure could allow dangerous children to escape consequences as serious as their offenses.

In 2019, more than 800 children 12 years old and younger were arrested, with a disproportionate number of Black and Brown children, according to the Legal Aid Society of New York, which urges Cuomo to sign the measure into law.

"New York state is just a pen stroke away from abolishing its longstanding and appalling practice of arresting and prosecuting children who are under the age of 12," said Dawne Mitchell, of the Juvenile Rights Practice at The Legal Aid Society.

"In the vast majority of cases, this bill will bring New York's practices into accord with the science of child development and basic humanity."

Among major bills that failed to pass was the Adult Victims Act. The measure would provide a one-year window for survivors of sex crimes who were 18 years old or older at the time of the incidents to bring civil lawsuits against abuses and any organizations that allowed the abuse to occur.

The measure aimed to provide an opportunity for adults raped and abused by sexual harassers who have sought court action since the #MeToo movement brought renewed attention to sexual harassment.

With Yancey Roy